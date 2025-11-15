Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Down 1.2%

Watsco stock opened at $342.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.66 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.65 and its 200-day moving average is $421.99.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

