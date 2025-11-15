Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

