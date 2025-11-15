Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In related news, insider Evan Roberts sold 45,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $1,445,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 727,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,131.36. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $97,380.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,630. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,720. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

