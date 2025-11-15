Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 2,740 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $826.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

