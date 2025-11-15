Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AAON by 86.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,906 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $44,219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 5,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $25,218,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 302,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 3,553 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $373,562.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,387.60. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,652 shares of company stock worth $4,966,916. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.05. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.