Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,255 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,365,487 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

