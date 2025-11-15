Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,080 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.85 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

