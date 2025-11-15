Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,705 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 94.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

