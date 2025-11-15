Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 5,760 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $8,239,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SYY opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.