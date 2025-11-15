Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 6,640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

