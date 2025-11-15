Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.70.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 918,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 109,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

