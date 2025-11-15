Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.47. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.60. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 68.35%.The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,371.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 514,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

