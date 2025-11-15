Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 210.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

