Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Artivion alerts:

AORT has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Artivion

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Artivion has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 34,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,568,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,733,538.98. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $300,979.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,894.12. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,695. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Artivion by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 109.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.