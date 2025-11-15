Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,746 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

