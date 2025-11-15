Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $614.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.04.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
