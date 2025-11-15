Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 74,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Danaher by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $92,327,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

