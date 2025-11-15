Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 81 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $790.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

