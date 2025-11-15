Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $219.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

