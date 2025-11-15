Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ATMU has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $47.62 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $476,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

