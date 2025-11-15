Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

