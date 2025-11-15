Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,783 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $296,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

