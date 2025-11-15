Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,133,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

