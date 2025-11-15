Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,484 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $197,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 239.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,584,000 after acquiring an additional 165,537 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,433,000 after acquiring an additional 472,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,166,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

