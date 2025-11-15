Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $209.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

