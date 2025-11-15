Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maplebear by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,699 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Maplebear by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

