Aviva PLC Sells 54,717 Shares of Siga Technologies Inc. $SIGA

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,717 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Siga Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siga Technologies in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siga Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 447,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 390,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Siga Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Siga Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siga Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 45.73%. Research analysts predict that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siga Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

