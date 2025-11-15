Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,134 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

