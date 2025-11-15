Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Axis Capital worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 68.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 370,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

AXS stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $107.19.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

In other Axis Capital news, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $976,584. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

