Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

Shares of AXON opened at $554.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

