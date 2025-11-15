B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of Zymeworks FY2025 Earnings

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report released on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 2,514,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $2,368,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 14.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,469 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 170.3% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

