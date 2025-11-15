B. Riley Reduces Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 232.56%.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 251,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,656.80. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,000. This trade represents a 38.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $291,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.