Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Bailard Inc. raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 471,023 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 861.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,039 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 2,144,228 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

