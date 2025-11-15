Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,817 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $62,882,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 94,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

