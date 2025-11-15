Bailard Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BA. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.45. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

