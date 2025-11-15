Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Bailard Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 14.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $577.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.94. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

