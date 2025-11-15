Bailard Inc. Takes $623,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 354,074 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $19,950,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 259,276 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in DHT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in DHT by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 608,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

