Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.1136.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. HSBC set a $3.40 price target on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 104.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,133,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 6,701,756 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 117.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,720,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 324.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,311,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,916,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 829,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,345,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 714,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $910.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

