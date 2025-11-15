Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.1136.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDP. HSBC set a $3.40 price target on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $910.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
