Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 252,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $46,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

