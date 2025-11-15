Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,007 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $557.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.69. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total value of $117,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,167.22. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 484,338 shares of company stock worth $243,010,812 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

