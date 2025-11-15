Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after purchasing an additional 519,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 140,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

