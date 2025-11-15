Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.1%

BOH stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,406,000 after buying an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 557,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

