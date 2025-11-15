Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 16,552 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 146.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. FBN Securities raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

