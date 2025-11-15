Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,240 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

