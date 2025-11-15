Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 323 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE DDS opened at $635.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $604.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.55. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $737.73.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

