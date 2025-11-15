Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 4,090 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF $GREK

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

