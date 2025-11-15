Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,094 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $78.44 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

