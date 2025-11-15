Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 175,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

