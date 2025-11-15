Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 97,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.