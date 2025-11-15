Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.09 Million Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.7%

Black Hills stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

